Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130

OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Sept. 26, 2024) Adm. Steve Koehler, right, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks with Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Jada Pittman, assigned to the "Zappers" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, about the importance of maintaining mission readiness during a tour of the squadron onboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Sept. 26, 2024. Koehler visited the Pacific Northwest to tour vital infrastructure and conduct Sailor engagements at four of the region’s fleet concentration areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gray Gibson)