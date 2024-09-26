Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Sept. 26, 2024) Adm. Steve Koehler, right, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Cmdr. Tim Warburton, left, commanding officer, the "Zappers" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Oswaldo Villalobos, assigned to VAQ 130, pose for a photo following Villalobos’s meritorious advancement onboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Sept. 26, 2024. Koehler visited the Pacific Northwest to tour vital infrastructure and conduct Sailor engagements at four of the region’s fleet concentration areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gray Gibson)