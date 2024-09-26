Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130 [Image 3 of 8]

    Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, visits Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    OAK HARBOR, Wash. (Sept. 26, 2024) Adm. Steve Koehler, right, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Cmdr. Tim Warburton, left, commanding officer, the "Zappers" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130, and Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Oswaldo Villalobos, assigned to VAQ 130, pose for a photo following Villalobos’s meritorious advancement onboard Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Sept. 26, 2024. Koehler visited the Pacific Northwest to tour vital infrastructure and conduct Sailor engagements at four of the region’s fleet concentration areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gray Gibson)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 22:10
    Photo ID: 8664276
    VIRIN: 240926-N-DW158-1028
    Resolution: 5178x3452
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    Navy
    ZAPPERS
    PACFLT
    NASWI
    VAQ 130

