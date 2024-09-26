Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    George Washington upholds regulations and material conditions [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    George Washington upholds regulations and material conditions

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kyree Rogers 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Fireman Apprentice Yohayri Taveras-Ramirez, from Lebanon, Pennsylvania, assigned to engineering department’s damage control division, uses a portable exothermic cutting unit to cut steel parts in the pipe shop aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 26, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 21:55
    Photo ID: 8664204
    VIRIN: 240926-N-SO660-1046
    Resolution: 4050x2700
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, George Washington upholds regulations and material conditions [Image 4 of 4], by SN Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    George Washington upholds regulations and material conditions
    George Washington upholds regulations and material conditions
    George Washington upholds regulations and material conditions
    George Washington upholds regulations and material conditions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SUPPLY
    CVN 73
    Nimitz-class
    Pacific Ocean
    Barber Shop
    DC Div
    USSGW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download