Travis AFB bids farewell to last KC-10 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Gary Olkowski, Air Mobility Command tanker chief, signs the KC-10 Extender farewell banner at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 25, 2024. Travis AFB serves as the strategic node for Air Mobility Command in support to the Joint Force maneuver, continuously demonstrating global interoperability and maneuverability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)