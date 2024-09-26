Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCSW Team Paves Path to Improved Supply Chain

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Part of the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest comptroller and components teams were recognized on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Narcisa (Cisa) Pedrena, Rebeca Holguin, Celine Solis, Leah Dauz, Shannon Covington and Jun Pantig each received a Commanding Officer Challenge Coin for their outstanding efforts in developing an improved relationship with the Naval Supply Weapons System Support supply team.

