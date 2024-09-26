FRCSW Team Paves Path to Improved Supply Chain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Part of the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest comptroller and components teams were recognized on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. Narcisa (Cisa) Pedrena, Rebeca Holguin, Celine Solis, Leah Dauz, Shannon Covington and Jun Pantig each received a Commanding Officer Challenge Coin for their outstanding efforts in developing an improved relationship with the Naval Supply Weapons System Support supply team.