Orlando, Florida, September 26, 2024 - US&R Teams from Virginia and Ohio prepare to deploy to the field in support of the Hurricane Helene response.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 17:16
|Photo ID:
|8663873
|VIRIN:
|240926-O-MK680-9256
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
This work, FEMA Urban Search & Rescue Teams Prepare to Support for the Hurricane Helene Response [Image 7 of 7], by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.