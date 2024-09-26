Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Urban Search & Rescue Teams Prepare to Support for the Hurricane Helene Response [Image 3 of 7]

    FEMA Urban Search &amp; Rescue Teams Prepare to Support for the Hurricane Helene Response

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Patrick Moore 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Orlando, Florida, September 26, 2024 - US&R Teams from Virginia and Ohio prepare to deploy to the field in support of the Hurricane Helene response.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 17:16
    Photo ID: 8663871
    VIRIN: 240926-O-MK680-6475
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 5.47 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FEMA Urban Search & Rescue Teams Prepare to Support for the Hurricane Helene Response [Image 7 of 7], by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Search & Rescue
    Hurricane Helene

