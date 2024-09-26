Sailors Conduct CIWS Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 25, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jason Valdez, a native of New York, conducts maintenance on one of the Close-in Weapons System (CIWS) on board the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), Sept. 25. USS Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)