Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Conduct CIWS Maintenance [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors Conduct CIWS Maintenance

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaitlin Young 

    USS GETTYSBURG

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 25, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jason Valdez, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Dakota Scheuvront, right, both assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), reattach a barrel of one of the ship’s Close-in Weapons System (CIWS) to the mount, Sept. 25. USS Gettysburg, assigned to the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 17:10
    Photo ID: 8663851
    VIRIN: 240925-N-HF194-1366
    Resolution: 6145x4097
    Size: 875 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Conduct CIWS Maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kaitlin Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Conduct CIWS Maintenance
    Sailors Conduct CIWS Maintenance
    Sailors Conduct CWIS Maintenance
    Sailors Conduct CIWS Maintenance
    Sailors Conduct CIWS Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 75
    Harry S. Truman
    U.S. Navy
    Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group
    HST CSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download