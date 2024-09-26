Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Francine: Terrebonne Parish DRC [Image 4 of 5]

    Hurricane Francine: Terrebonne Parish DRC

    LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana (Sept. 25, 2024) -- FEMA teams provide assistance to survivors impacted by Hurricane Francine within a Disaster Recovery Center. FEMA photo by Daniel Rojas.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 15:43
    Photo ID: 8663514
    VIRIN: 240925-O-DR336-8789
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.36 MB
    Location: LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Louisiana
    FEMA
    DRC
    Hurricane Francine
    DR4817

