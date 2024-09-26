Date Taken: 09.25.2024 Date Posted: 09.26.2024 15:43 Photo ID: 8663486 VIRIN: 240925-O-DR336-6156 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 16.1 MB Location: LOUISIANA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Hurricane Francine: Lafourche Parish DRC [Image 5 of 5], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.