    Echo Company Night Land Navigation [Image 15 of 16]

    Echo Company Night Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Van Hoang 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct land navigation on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 25, 2024. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Van Hoang)

