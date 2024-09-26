Echo Company Night Land Navigation

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct land navigation on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 25, 2024. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Van Hoang)
