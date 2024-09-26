Echo Company Land Navigation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rct. Robin Walker, a native of DeRidder, L.A., with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conducts a land navigation assessment on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 25, 2024. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Van Hoang)