    Echo Company Land Navigation [Image 14 of 16]

    Echo Company Land Navigation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Robin Walker, a native of DeRidder, L.A., with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conducts a land navigation assessment on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 25, 2024. Land navigation is part of Basic Warrior Training and is designed to teach recruits how to use a lensatic compass and topographic map. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Van Hoang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 15:46
    Photo ID: 8663475
    VIRIN: 240925-M-VH019-1173
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.84 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Echo Company Land Navigation [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    land navigation
    training
    compass
    ERR
    azimuth
    MCRDPI

