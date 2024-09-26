Global Ties: Coast Guard Hosts International Officers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Master Chief Petty Officer David Dolphin speaks to students during the 72nd International Maritime Officer Course July 8, 2024, at USCG Training Center Yorktown, Virginia. Twenty-seven students from 23 countries attended the 12-week course, based in Yorktown, Virginia, which aimed to teach them how the USCG operates and to provide insight into the history and culture of the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Bryan Myhr)