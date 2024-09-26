Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Ties: Coast Guard Hosts International Officers

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2024

    Photo by Bryan Myhr 

    U. S. Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown

    Command Master Chief Petty Officer David Dolphin speaks to students during the 72nd International Maritime Officer Course July 8, 2024, at USCG Training Center Yorktown, Virginia. Twenty-seven students from 23 countries attended the 12-week course, based in Yorktown, Virginia, which aimed to teach them how the USCG operates and to provide insight into the history and culture of the United States. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Bryan Myhr)

