30th Medical Groups Hosts Semi-Annual Pap-A-Thon at Vandenberg

Members of the 30th Medical Group pose for photo in celebration of the semi-annual Pap-A-Thon at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024. The semi-annual Pap-A-Thon offers convenient walk-in access to many crucial screenings which includes breast exams, cervical cancer screenings via Pap smears, referrals for mammograms, colorectal/colonoscopy screenings, and lung cancer screenings for at-risk populations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)