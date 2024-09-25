Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    30th Medical Groups Hosts Semi-Annual Pap-A-Thon at Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Members of the 30th Medical Group pose for photo in celebration of the semi-annual Pap-A-Thon at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024. The semi-annual Pap-A-Thon offers convenient walk-in access to many crucial screenings which includes breast exams, cervical cancer screenings via Pap smears, referrals for mammograms, colorectal/colonoscopy screenings, and lung cancer screenings for at-risk populations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    medical screenings
    30th Medical Group
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Semi-Annual Pap-A-Thon

