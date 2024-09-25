Testing the IPDS Aboard the USS Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240919-N-AY869-1039 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 19, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jacob Carranza uses the 1MC aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), September 19. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)