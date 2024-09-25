Testing the IPDS Aboard the USS Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240919-N-AY869-1041 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 19, 2024) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Micah Dorsch examines the G and H nerve samples before testing the improved point detection system aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), September 19. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña))