    Testing the IPDS Aboard the USS Cole [Image 1 of 4]

    Testing the IPDS Aboard the USS Cole

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Seaman Mark Pena 

    USS Cole (DDG 67)

    240919-N-AY869-1037 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Sep. 19, 2024) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Micah Dorsch (right) and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Logan Noa discuss the procedure for testing the improved point detection system aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), September 19. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 11:55
    Photo ID: 8663053
    VIRIN: 240919-N-AY869-1037
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.43 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    C6F
    USS Cole
    DDG 67

