FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. - Blanchfield Army Community Hospital takes great pride in congratulating SFC Victoria R. Rosone who was promoted to the rank of Sergeant First Class during a ceremony held in the BACH Atrium on Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 11:13
|Photo ID:
|8662987
|VIRIN:
|240926-A-AA791-1165
|Resolution:
|1505x2908
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Conducts Promotion Ceremony [Image 29 of 29], by Russell Tafuri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.