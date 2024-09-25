Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Conducts Promotion Ceremony [Image 15 of 29]

    BACH Conducts Promotion Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Russell Tafuri 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. - Blanchfield Army Community Hospital takes great pride in congratulating SFC Victoria R. Rosone who was promoted to the rank of Sergeant First Class during a ceremony held in the BACH Atrium on Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

    This work, BACH Conducts Promotion Ceremony [Image 29 of 29], by Russell Tafuri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

