Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration [Image 7 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matt Hall 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (September 19, 2024) Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes holds a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, September 19. The event was organized in part by the international non-profit organization Ballet Folklorico Tayahua, who invited the dance company Origenes, from Bogota, Colombia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 09:41
    Photo ID: 8662759
    VIRIN: 240919-N-HR150-1256
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration
    SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration
    SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration
    SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration
    SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration
    SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration
    SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration
    SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration
    SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration
    SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration
    SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration
    SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration
    SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SWESC Holds Hispanic Heritage Celebration

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dance
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Great Lakes
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download