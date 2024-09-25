GREAT LAKES, Ill. (September 19, 2024) Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes holds a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, September 19. The event was organized in part by the international non-profit organization Ballet Folklorico Tayahua, who invited the dance company Origenes, from Bogota, Colombia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 09:41
|Photo ID:
|8662757
|VIRIN:
|240919-N-HR150-1219
|Resolution:
|7482x4988
|Size:
|7.59 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SWESC Holds Hispanic Heritage Celebration
No keywords found.