SWESC Hispanic Heritage Celibration

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (September 19, 2024) Surface Warfare Engineering Schools Command Great Lakes holds a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, September 19. The event was organized in part by the international non-profit organization Ballet Folklorico Tayahua, who invited the dance company Origenes, from Bogota, Colombia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matt Hall)