1st Air Cavalry Brigade rehearses air assault demonstration for Market Garden commemoration

A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 227th Air Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, drops off soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division during an air assault rehearsal near Eerde, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2024. The 227th Air Cavalry Regiment supported air movement during the air assault demonstration commemorating Operation Market Garden's 80th Anniversary. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)