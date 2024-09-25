1st Air Cavalry Brigade rehearses air assault demonstration for Market Garden commemoration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Hunter Russo, executive officer of Alpha Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division, discusses sling load tactics with soldiers of the Royal Netherlands Army’s 13th Infantry Battalion during an air assault rehearsal near Eerde, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2024. The 227th Air Cavalry Regiment supported air movement during the air assault demonstration commemorating Operation Market Garden's 80th Anniversary. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)