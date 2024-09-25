Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade rehearses air assault demonstration for Market Garden commemoration [Image 6 of 14]

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade rehearses air assault demonstration for Market Garden commemoration

    EERDE, NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Isaac Cantu, a crew chief with Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion 227th Air Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, inspects the inside of his CH-47 Chinook during preflight checks before taking off to conduct an air assault demonstration rehearsal near Eerde, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2024. The 227th Air Cavalry Regiment supported movement during the air assault demonstration commemorating Operation Market Garden's 80th Anniversary. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 07:46
    Location: EERDE, NL
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    This work, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade rehearses air assault demonstration for Market Garden commemoration [Image 14 of 14], by 1SG Jessica Barnett, identified by DVIDS

    1st Cavalry Division
    WWII
    First Team
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    MarketGardenWWII

