    U.S. – Italy Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop 2024 [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. – Italy Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop 2024

    ZAGREB, CROATIA

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Ms. Magdalena Rehor, Office of Defense Cooperation America Embassy – Zagreb, addresses the crowd during the Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop, Zagreb, Croatia Sept. 18, 2024. The workshop is an excellent opportunity for civic, academic and military leaders from both nations to unite in sustainable trainable dialog. Through endeavors like, the U.S. work with our Allies and partners to discuss responsible, sustainable stewardship of the environment while maintaining military readiness.7th Army Training Command’s Training Support Activity Europe owns and operates all U.S. Army ranges and local training areas in Europe and manages them through the Sustainable Range Program (SRP) and Integrated Training Area Management (ITAM). (U.S. Army photo by Antonio Bedin)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 05:23
    VIRIN: 240918-A-YG900-1020
    Location: ZAGREB, HR
    This work, U.S. – Italy Sustainable Training Area Management Workshop 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAGITALY
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    IntegratedTrainingAreaManagement
    WORKSHOP2024

