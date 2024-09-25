Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10TH SPECIAL FORCES GROUP (AIRBORNE) GREEN BERETS AND SERBIAN COUNTERPARTS CONDUCT AIRBORNE JUMP TO HONOR OPERATION HALYARD ANNIVERSARY [Image 6 of 10]

    10TH SPECIAL FORCES GROUP (AIRBORNE) GREEN BERETS AND SERBIAN COUNTERPARTS CONDUCT AIRBORNE JUMP TO HONOR OPERATION HALYARD ANNIVERSARY

    SERBIA

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Odum 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets from 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), alongside their Serbian counterparts, conducted an airborne jump in Pranjani, Serbia, as part of a training event and ceremony honoring the 80th anniversary of Operation Halyard, on Sept. 21, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 04:59
    Photo ID: 8662438
    VIRIN: 240921-A-FC392-2009
    Resolution: 2660x2902
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: RS
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10TH SPECIAL FORCES GROUP (AIRBORNE) GREEN BERETS AND SERBIAN COUNTERPARTS CONDUCT AIRBORNE JUMP TO HONOR OPERATION HALYARD ANNIVERSARY [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Kyle Odum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    #SOFinEurope #StrongerTogether #Halyard

