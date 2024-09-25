Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Sailors Test for Advancement

    Camp Lemonnier Sailors Test for Advancement

    DJIBOUTI

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Patricia Elkins 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Forward-deployed Sailors assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti take the Navy-wide advancement exam (NWAE) on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.
    The ability to take the NWAE in a forward-operating environment is unique. Camp Lemonnier provides this opportunity to enhance the Navy’s abilities and invest in the Sailors who drive our mission forward.
    Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024
    Photo ID: 8662397
    VIRIN: 240905-N-CM903-1045
    Resolution: 7260x4840
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: DJ
    This work, Camp Lemonnier Sailors Test for Advancement [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Patricia Elkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Advancement Exam
    CLDJ
    NWAE

