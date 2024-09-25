Camp Lemonnier Sailors Test for Advancement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Forward-deployed Sailors assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti take the Navy-wide advancement exam (NWAE) on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.

The ability to take the NWAE in a forward-operating environment is unique. Camp Lemonnier provides this opportunity to enhance the Navy’s abilities and invest in the Sailors who drive our mission forward.

Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Patricia Elkins)