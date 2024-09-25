Bells Across America Luncheon 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to family members during the Bells Across America luncheon held in memoriam of Lt. Cmdr. Brian Crump, U.S. Army Sgt. Samson Mora, Construction Electrician 1st Class Tito Ruiz at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 26, 2024. The annual ceremony was held as part of the Navy Gold Star Program to honor and remember the sacrifice of fallen service members and provide long-term support to their surviving families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)