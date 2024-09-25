Bells Across America Luncheon 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Photos of Lt. Cmdr. Brian Crump, Sgt. Samson Mora, and Construction Electrician 1st Class Tito Ruiz are displayed in memoriam during the Bells Across America luncheon at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 26, 2024. The annual ceremony was held as part of the Navy Gold Star Program to honor and remember the sacrifice of fallen service members and provide long-term support to their surviving families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)