    2d TSB participates in Liberation of Nancy remembrance [Image 2 of 2]

    2d TSB participates in Liberation of Nancy remembrance

    NANCY, FRANCE

    09.15.2024

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Soldiers from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, Wiesbaden Germany, pose for a photo along side alongside U.S. Air Force servicemembers Sept. 15, 2024, following a remembrance in Stanislas Square commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Nancy, France.

    U.S. Army Maj. Charles Zoboblish, Staff Sgt. Mervin Domer, Sgt. Juliana Akhavan, Sgt. Bernard Gentil and Spc. Deforest Fleming Jr represented the 2d Theater Signal Brigade during the ceremony. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 01:46
    VIRIN: 240915-A-FX425-1002
    Location: NANCY, FR
    TAGS

    2sigbde
    StrongerTogether
    WWII80

