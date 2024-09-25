2d TSB participates in Liberation of Nancy remembrance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, Wiesbaden Germany, pose for a photo stood Sept. 15, 2024, following a remembrance in Stanislas Square commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Liberation of Nancy, France.



U.S. Army Maj. Charles Zoboblish, Staff Sgt. Mervin Domer, Sgt. Juliana Akhavan, Sgt. Bernard Gentil and Spc. Deforest Fleming Jr represented the 2d Theater Signal Brigade during the ceremony. (Courtesy photo)