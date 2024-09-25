BEST MEDIC COMPETITION ALASKA 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Victoria Loflin and 2nd Lt. Nicholas Reid, both assigned to Medical Department Activity – Alaska, evacuate a simulated casualty in the Yukon Training Area Sept. 17, 2024, during the Best Medic Competition hosted by Medical Readiness Command, Pacific. Six, two-person teams were sent to Ft. Wainwright, Alaska, from around the region to compete in rigorous events designed to test the skills, endurance, and tactical proficiency of the division's medical personnel.