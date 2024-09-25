Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tempest Wind 24 | 353rd Special Operations Wing air operations [Image 2 of 7]

    Tempest Wind 24 | 353rd Special Operations Wing air operations

    SAN VICENTE, PHILIPPINES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Rolfe 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    A U.S. Special Tactics Airman assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing communicates with U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command MC-130J Commando II pilots prior to landing at San Vicente Airport, Philippines, during Tempest Wind 24 Aug. 28, 2024. TW 24 is the 15th iteration of the Tempest Wind series of exercises and the third time in the Philippines. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command conducts these mission rehearsals as part of its military-to-military engagement program with other nations in the region, enabling U.S. forces to enhance their skills in geographically and culturally diverse environments while promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific that fosters peace, stability, and prosperity for all. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe) (Portions of this image have been blurred for security reasons.)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 19:16
    Photo ID: 8661978
    VIRIN: 240828-N-SH698-1001
    Resolution: 6018x6018
    Size: 8.23 MB
    Location: SAN VICENTE, PH
    AFP
    353rd SOW
    SOCOM AFP
    IndoPacific SOF
    Tempest Wind 24

