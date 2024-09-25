Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helene 2024 [Image 5 of 5]

    Helene 2024

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The Jacksonville District Emergency Management Team briefs Col. Brandon Bowman during today's Commander's Update Brief on Tropical Storm Helene. The Emergency Operations Center is fully operational and preparing for the pending storm.

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 18:58
    Photo ID: 8661954
    VIRIN: 240925-A-AZ289-2114
    Resolution: 3545x2217
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
