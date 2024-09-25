647th Quartermaster Company FTX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paratroopers of the 647th Quartermaster Company assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command conduct unit defense training on Fort Liberty North Carolina Sept. 25, 2024 as part of a field training exercise which consists of multiple situational training events. These exercises keep units in the 3rd ESC proficient in their mission essential tasks and battle drills. Additionally hones the leadership skills of junior non commissioned officers. (U.S. Army photo by 1st LT Marcelo Marta)