    647th Quartermaster Company FTX [Image 4 of 8]

    647th Quartermaster Company FTX

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Marcelo Marta 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Paratroopers of the 647th Quartermaster Company assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command conduct unit defense training on Fort Liberty North Carolina Sept. 25, 2024 as part of a field training exercise which consists of multiple situational training events. These exercises keep units in the 3rd ESC proficient in their mission essential tasks and battle drills. Additionally hones the leadership skills of junior non commissioned officers. (U.S. Army photo by 1st LT Marcelo Marta)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 18:07
    Photo ID: 8661837
    VIRIN: 240925-A-IA193-4266
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 647th Quartermaster Company FTX [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Marcelo Marta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    647th Quartermaster Company FTX

