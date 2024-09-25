U.S. Army Sgt. Cluff of the 647th Quartermaster Company assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command conduct unit defense training on Fort Liberty North Carolina Sept. 25, 2024 he reviews a map in preparation for an upcoming situational training exercise. These STX keep Soldiers proficient in their war-fighting tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army photo by 1st LT Marcelo Marta)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 18:07
|Photo ID:
|8661836
|VIRIN:
|240925-A-IA193-4214
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 647th Quartermaster Company FTX [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Marcelo Marta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.