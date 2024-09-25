647th Quartermaster Company FTX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Cluff of the 647th Quartermaster Company assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command conduct unit defense training on Fort Liberty North Carolina Sept. 25, 2024 he reviews a map in preparation for an upcoming situational training exercise. These STX keep Soldiers proficient in their war-fighting tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army photo by 1st LT Marcelo Marta)