    Moody Evacuation to CAFB

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blocher 

    14th Flying Training Wing

    HC-130J from the 23rd Fighter Wing, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, rolls into SAC ramp, Columbus Air Force Base in preparation for Hurricane Helene on 25 September 2024. The 23rd FW evacuated the aircraft due to the potential for high-speed winds, localized flooding and heavy rain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blocher)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 17:21
    Photo ID: 8661770
    VIRIN: 240925-F-XG435-1292
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MISSISSIPPI, US
