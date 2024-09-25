Moody Evacuation to CAFB

HC-130J from the 23rd Fighter Wing, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, rolls into SAC ramp, Columbus Air Force Base in preparation for Hurricane Helene on 25 September 2024. The 23rd FW evacuated the aircraft due to the potential for high-speed winds, localized flooding and heavy rain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blocher)
