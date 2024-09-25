Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV Del Toro Hosts 2nd Integrated Resilience and Mental Health Forum [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SECNAV Del Toro Hosts 2nd Integrated Resilience and Mental Health Forum

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    WASHINGTON (Sept. 25, 2024) – Director, Suicide Prevention Department of Veteran Affairs Dr. Matthew Miller speaks at the Navy’s second Integrated Resilience and Mental Health Forum hosted by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Sept, 25. The forum aimed to foster meaningful discussion across DON stakeholders, enhance the visibility of ongoing and new Navy and Marine Corps initiatives, and cultivate an environment for dialogue centered on mental health and resilience practices. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jared Mancuso)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 16:39
    Photo ID: 8661709
    VIRIN: 240925-N-LY692-1076
    Resolution: 5578x3138
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Del Toro Hosts 2nd Integrated Resilience and Mental Health Forum [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECNAV Del Toro Hosts 2nd Integrated Resilience and Mental Health Forum
    SECNAV Del Toro Hosts 2nd Integrated Resilience and Mental Health Forum
    SECNAV Del Toro Hosts 2nd Integrated Resilience and Mental Health Forum
    SECNAV Del Toro Hosts 2nd Integrated Resilience and Mental Health Forum
    SECNAV Del Toro Hosts 2nd Integrated Resilience and Mental Health Forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Resilience
    Navy
    SECNAV
    Marine Corps
    Del Toro

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download