SECNAV Del Toro Hosts 2nd Integrated Resilience and Mental Health Forum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WASHINGTON (Sept. 25, 2024) – Montel Williams speaks at the Navy’s second Integrated Resilience and Mental Health Forum hosted by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, Sept, 25. The forum aimed to foster meaningful discussion across DON stakeholders, enhance the visibility of ongoing and new Navy and Marine Corps initiatives, and cultivate an environment for dialogue centered on mental health and resilience practices. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jared Mancuso)