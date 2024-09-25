Airman from the Sam E. Parish Airman Leadership School stand in formation after the medallion ceremony, Sept. 19 on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The school provides Airmen with leadership tools and skills to succeed as supervisors. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 14:58
|Photo ID:
|8661530
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-BX440-1022
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.04 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ALS Graduates Stand in Formation After Medallion Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.