    Col. David Wyrick Mingles with Airmen [Image 4 of 5]

    Col. David Wyrick Mingles with Airmen

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Wyrick, 377th Air Base Wing deputy commander, mingles with Sam E. Parish Airman Leadership School graduates, Sept. 19 on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The school provides Airmen with leadership tools and skills to succeed as supervisors. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

    This work, Col. David Wyrick Mingles with Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

