U.S. Air Force Col. David Wyrick, 377th Air Base Wing deputy commander, mingles with Sam E. Parish Airman Leadership School graduates, Sept. 19 on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The school provides Airmen with leadership tools and skills to succeed as supervisors. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 14:58
|Photo ID:
|8661518
|VIRIN:
|240919-F-BX440-1037
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.19 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. David Wyrick Mingles with Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.