Col. David Wyrick Congratulates Airman

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. David Wyrick, 377th Air Base Wing deputy commander, congratulates Sam E. Parish Airman Leadership School graduates, Sept. 19 on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. The school provides Airmen with leadership tools and skills to succeed as supervisors. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)