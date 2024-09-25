Environmental Stewardship: Highlighting the U.S. Coast Guard’s Strategic Capabilities in the Artic with Dr. Abbie Tingstad

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow  

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    Dr. Abbie Tingstad poses for a photo at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, Sept. 25, 2024. Tingstad is a renowned Arctic analyst, a trusted voice on the challenges posed by the changing environment in the region and also the first Visiting Research Professor at the Center for Arctic Study and Policy (CASP) at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janessa-Reyanna Warschkow)

    USCG
    Research
    Artic

