Date Taken: 09.25.2024 Date Posted: 09.25.2024 13:05 Photo ID: 8661176 VIRIN: 240925-D-PM193-1091 Resolution: 6937x4625 Size: 3.67 MB Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DSD Hosts Indian Foreign Secretary [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.