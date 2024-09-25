Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks poses for a photo with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 13:05
|Photo ID:
|8661176
|VIRIN:
|240925-D-PM193-1091
|Resolution:
|6937x4625
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DSD Hosts Indian Foreign Secretary [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.