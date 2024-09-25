Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DSD Hosts Indian Foreign Secretary [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DSD Hosts Indian Foreign Secretary

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks meets with Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 13:05
    Photo ID: 8661173
    VIRIN: 240925-D-PM193-1071
    Resolution: 7663x5109
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSD Hosts Indian Foreign Secretary [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DSD Hosts Indian Foreign Secretary
    DSD Hosts Indian Foreign Secretary
    DSD Hosts Indian Foreign Secretary
    DSD Hosts Indian Foreign Secretary
    DSD Hosts Indian Foreign Secretary
    DSD Hosts Indian Foreign Secretary
    DSD Hosts Indian Foreign Secretary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    India
    Kathleen Hicks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download