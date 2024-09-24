USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Osprey night flight operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 23, 2024) – A CMV-22B Osprey, attached to the "Mighty Bison" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40, lands on the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), during aircraft carrier qualifications, Sept. 23, 2024. These carrier landing qualifications are a first for the CMV-22B Osprey on a Ford-class aircraft carrier. USS Gerald R. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities during its basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Casco)