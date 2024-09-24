Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Osprey night flight operations [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Osprey night flight operations

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Seaman Alexander Casco 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 23, 2024) – A CMV-22B Osprey, attached to the "Mighty Bison" of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40, lands on the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), during aircraft carrier qualifications, Sept. 23, 2024. These carrier landing qualifications are a first for the CMV-22B Osprey on a Ford-class aircraft carrier. USS Gerald R. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities during its basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexander Casco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 10:28
    Photo ID: 8660814
    VIRIN: 240923-N-QF111-1302
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.5 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Osprey night flight operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Alexander Casco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Osprey night flight operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Osprey night flight operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    Air
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    U.S. Navy
    Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG)
    QF111

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download